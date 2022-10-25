Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 424 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $515,807,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,892,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,806 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,647,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,893,000 after acquiring an additional 917,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.2 %

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Shares of ICE opened at $93.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.