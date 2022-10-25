Candriam S.C.A. Acquires Shares of 275,840 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 275,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,547,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 172,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 30,253 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 169.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average is $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.