Candriam S.C.A. Grows Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar General by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $244.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

