Candriam S.C.A. Has $115.29 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 585,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,170 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Candriam S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $115,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.89.

NYSE V opened at $190.71 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $360.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

