Candriam S.C.A. Makes New $9.01 Million Investment in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 838,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,934,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,020,000 after buying an additional 1,432,498 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 56.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 660,985 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 120.0% in the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,551,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,275,000 after purchasing an additional 207,988 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. The business had revenue of $80.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 889,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,222.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $54,864.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,868.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 889,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,222.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,691 shares of company stock worth $684,581. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

