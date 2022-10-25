Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $191.30 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $100.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

