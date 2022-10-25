Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,484 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 23,088 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Cigna by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Cigna by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Cigna by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Price Performance

CI stock opened at $306.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $308.28.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,953 shares of company stock worth $6,104,671. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

