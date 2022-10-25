Candriam S.C.A. Sells 25,346 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,522 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 25,346 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $11,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of HP by 1.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 186,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $1,999,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in HP by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

