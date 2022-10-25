Candriam S.C.A. Sells 484,239 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 484,239 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,528 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.08. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

