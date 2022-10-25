Candriam S.C.A. Trims Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,082 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $295.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.92.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $6,432,305 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Barclays decreased their price target on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.47.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

