Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 631.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 477.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

In related news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 3.6 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

CDAY opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

