Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,869 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,058,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $168.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $178.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

