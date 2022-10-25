CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 137 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $97.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.75. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

