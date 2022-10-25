CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cannae were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cannae by 77.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cannae by 66.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Cannae in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cannae by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Cannae Trading Up 0.8 %

CNNE stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.86). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 104.42%. The business had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cannae

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

