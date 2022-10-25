CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 1,070 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in AGCO were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 466.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.69.
AGCO opened at $115.69 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.
