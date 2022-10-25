CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 129,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 42,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Down 0.2 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever stock opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.