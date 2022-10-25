CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after buying an additional 1,037,418 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,551,295,000 after buying an additional 646,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,782 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

