CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $203,000 Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1,289.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on OZK. Stephens lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.34. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

