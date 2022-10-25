CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $237,000 Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $3,973,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,533,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,203,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.07.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.7 %

BJ opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $79.69.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,472,636. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

