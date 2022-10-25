CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SFM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

SFM opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.41. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

