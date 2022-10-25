CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 2,171 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PK opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.19 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.18%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Further Reading

