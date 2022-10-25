CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 3,450 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Guidewire Software by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,579.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $182,429.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.62. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.04 and a 1-year high of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.56.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

