CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 471 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,154,201,000 after buying an additional 801,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,937,000 after buying an additional 131,147 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,294,000 after buying an additional 111,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,515,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,904,000 after buying an additional 48,398 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.57.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 3.6 %

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

STLD opened at $96.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.