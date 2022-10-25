CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after buying an additional 261,227 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,015,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,543,000 after buying an additional 17,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,229,000 after buying an additional 886,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.18.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $235.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

