CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $658,614,000 after purchasing an additional 662,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $46,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.18.

CTSH opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

