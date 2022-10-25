Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cintas were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Cintas by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $406.32 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.22.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

