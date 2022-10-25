Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI stock opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $40.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About British American Tobacco

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Articles

