CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CNMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Shares of CNMD opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.87. CONMED has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $159.11.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CONMED’s payout ratio is -20.20%.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $328,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $328,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,356.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

