CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

CONMED Stock Performance

NYSE CNMD opened at $77.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.20. CONMED has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $159.11.

Insider Activity

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $328,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at $967,488.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in CONMED in the third quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 2.3% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth about $5,696,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

