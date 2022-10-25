Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $233.56 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.90 and a 200-day moving average of $208.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

