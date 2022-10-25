Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cummins were worth $47,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $233.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.22. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.13.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.