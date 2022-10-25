Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $385.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.12.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.