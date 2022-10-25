DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $45,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 12.5 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $178.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

