DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 84,634 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $42,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $97.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day moving average is $125.75. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 107.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $146.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.