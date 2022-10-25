DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $44.16 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,949 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $44,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE SJM opened at $145.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.38. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $146.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

