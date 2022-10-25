DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $45.83 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,681 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $45,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.09.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,131. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

