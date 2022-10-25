DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Cigna worth $46,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Cigna by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth $224,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Cigna by 8.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Cigna by 9.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,953 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,671 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

CI stock opened at $306.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $308.28. The firm has a market cap of $93.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.04.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

