DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $46,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABC opened at $150.10 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.36.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

