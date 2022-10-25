Diamant Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.4% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 28.5% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 55,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.68.

NYSE HD opened at $283.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

