DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.54.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $29.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $221,605.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,819.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 3,258,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $83,911,344.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,867,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,088,743. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $221,605.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,819.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,922,374 shares of company stock worth $178,437,468 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 706,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after acquiring an additional 181,534 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth about $647,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in DoubleVerify by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 42,170 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in DoubleVerify by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 491,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 68,280 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

