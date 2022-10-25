Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Dover by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Dover by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $126.15 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.49 and a 200-day moving average of $129.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

