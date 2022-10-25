EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 27th

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th.

EnLink Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EnLink Midstream has a payout ratio of 75.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

ENLC stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ENLC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,908.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 935,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,584,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,908.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 27.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 189.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 49,023 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

