Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th.

Fastenal has increased its dividend by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Fastenal has a dividend payout ratio of 65.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fastenal to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.6%.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Fastenal announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

