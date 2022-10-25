FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 294 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2,511.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,920,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,627,106.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,761 shares of company stock valued at $19,487,518 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $240.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $252.44. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.34.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.29.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

