FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 63 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Nordson by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 196.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $218.86 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.16 and its 200 day moving average is $218.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.20.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.