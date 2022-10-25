FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after buying an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after buying an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,201,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,428,000 after buying an additional 551,573 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,707,000 after buying an additional 1,102,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,560,000 after buying an additional 2,378,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $74.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.45. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

