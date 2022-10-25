FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Globant by 50.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,893,000 after acquiring an additional 643,022 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,474,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,441,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $351,545,000 after purchasing an additional 103,265 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 7.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,276,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $334,528,000 after buying an additional 87,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,836,000 after purchasing an additional 243,985 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.13.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $178.00 on Tuesday. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $158.86 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

