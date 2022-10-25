FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.23 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 29,656 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE PSX opened at $100.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.56. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

