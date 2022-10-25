FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seneca House Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Cigna by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 101,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

CI opened at $306.95 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $308.28. The firm has a market cap of $93.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.04.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,953 shares of company stock worth $6,104,671 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

