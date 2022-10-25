FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,476 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 27.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $10,561,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

NYSE TDY opened at $357.15 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $364.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.86.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

